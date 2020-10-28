Elizabeth Walker

Elizabeth I. Walker, 96, of Leesburg, passed peacefully on October 26, 2020.

She was born on May 24, 1924 in Sabina, Ohio to the late Ray & Veda Moore.

She is preceded in death by siblings, Mildred (Moore) Riley & Terry Moore; husband, Harry Walker; whom she married in Clinton County, Ohio on June 13, 1943; two children, Roger Walker and Suellen Jenkins; daughter-in-law, Connie Walker; and grandchild, Tessa Walker.

She is survived by one son, Randall Walker of Leesburg; son-in-law, Michael Jenkins of Martinsville; daughter-in-law, Lora Walker of Wilmington; four grandchildren, Stephanie (Trent) Morrow, Cody Jenkins, Jill (Jason) Cloud and Allison Walker; and five great grandchildren, Wyatt and Whitlee Morrow, Rowen, Emma and Jeffery Cloud.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Sabina Cemetery in Sabina, Ohio. Rich Allen will be officiating. No visitation will be held.

Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society.

