Ellen Pauline Opp, 94, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020 at the Wilmington Nursing and Rehab Center.

She was born May 12, 1925, in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Leroy and Marie (Shanton) Opp.

She attended schools in Chillicothe, Tipp City, Springfield, and Washington Court House, graduating in 1943 from Southeastern Rural High School in Richmondale, Ohio. She started working one week after graduating at a Naval War Plant near Londonderry, Ohio as a mounting assembler and at the Chillicothe Paper Co. in Chillicothe.

In 1947 she moved with her family to Dayton, Ohio where she worked at McCall Publishing Co., Metal Powder Products, Inc., and Leland Electric Co. as secretary.

In 1955 she and her family moved to Wilmington, where she worked at Wilmington Cast Iron Co., Ohio Selective Service, and the Clinton County Air Force Base. In 1967 she worked for National Air Pollution Agency in Fairfax, Ohio and the Veterans Administration in Cincinnati and in Dayton, and at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Fairborn where she was a Budget Assistant for the 275th Air Base Wing.

She retired in 1986 from Wright Patterson, and in 1998 went to work for Walmart in Wilmington, retiring again in 2005.

She was a charter member of the Clintonaires and a 50-year member of Hebron Rebekah Lodge until it disbanded. She and her sister, Janet, enjoyed singing together for many years with Ellen accompanying on the accordion, also.

She was a member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Wilmington, where she sang in the choir for 40 years and often performed as soloist. During her life in Wilmington, she was in several bands as accordionist and soloist, namely Brock's Trio and the Jeffettes. Music was an important part of her life.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by sisters, Corlene Reinhard, Marjorie Wright, Zelma Cutright, and Janet Borden Dixon; and brothers, Robert Opp and Howard Opp; a nephew, Patrick Kelley; and a niece, Sandi (Opp) Etling.

She is survived by nieces, Cassandra (Powers) Rinehart (Rodney) of Savannah, Georgia and Nancy (Opp) Johnson of Chillicothe; and nephews, Kim L. Powers of Prescott, Arizona and Michael Kelley of Texas; and several great and great-great nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to Wilmington Nursing Home and Rehab, and Community Care Hospice. And a very special thanks to Judy Weatherford, Donna Tronerud, and Chelsea Hilderbrant for their exceptional care for Ellen.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, March 6 at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 W. Locust St. at North Mulberry Street, Wilmington. Followed by her funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, with the Rev. Dr. Thomas Stevenson officiating.

Interment will be in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Chillicothe, Ohio.

Memorial contributions in Ellen's memory may be given to the Community Care Hospice, PO Box 123, Wilmington, OH 45177.

