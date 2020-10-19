Elmer Agustine Williams, Sr., of Blanchester, Ohio, passed away at home on October 17, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Born on July 19, 1925 in Springdale, Ohio, he was the son of Agustine and Dorothy Williams.

Elmer was a community leader involved in the start-up of Leadership Clinton, co-founder of the Family Fun Fest Fourth of July celebration in Blanchester, Ohio, he was a past president of the Blanchester Chamber of Commerce, and he served as past president of Ohio Jaycees.

He was the beloved husband of Vicki Williams; loving father of Elmer Williams, Jr., Trudy (Steve) Fricke, Todd Anna Harding "Anne", Tara (Tim) Taylor, Tag (Maricarr) Williams, Sr., Tim (Carolyn) Williams, Rachael Williams, and Audra (John) Drennan; proud grandfather of 21 grandchildren, Adam Fricke, Keturah Janis, Mason Harding, Andrew Harding, Vanessa Marcus, Aaron Jeffery, Daniel Taylor, Nathan Taylor, Melanie Taylor, April Williams, Charity Rivera, Tag Williams, Jr., Luke Williams, Logan Williams, Aaron Williams, Ethan Williams, Braylon Adair, Jack Drennan, and Eva Drennan; 16 great-grandchildren; and dear brother of Ronald Williams.

Along with his parents, Elmer was preceded in death by his first wife, Gertrude (Nuss) Williams; and four siblings, Lucille Bartels, Ruth Maddox, Alvin Williams, and Glenn Williams.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Westboro Cemetery in Jefferson Township.

In lieu of flowers. the family would like memorial donations directed to Community Care Hospice, 1669 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com