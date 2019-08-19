Elmer Meyers of Blanchester was born March 23, 1934 to Walter and Emma (nee Campbell) Meyers and passed away August 14, 2019 at the age of 85.

Elmer was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from NuTone.

He is survived by his children, Annette (Tami) Meyers, Walter (Gayle) Meyers and Paula (Randy) Newland; grandchildren, Joel, Jordan and Jessie; five great-grandchildren; and half-brothers, James Ashley and Milton Ashley.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia J. (nee Berger) Meyers.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 7 at 11 a.m. at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St., Blanchester, where friends will be received from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Interment will follow at the Westboro I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

To send a note of condolence, please visit www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.