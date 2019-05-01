Emily M. Hall, 80, of Wilmington, passed away April 30, 2019 at her residence.

Emily was born on August 12, 1938 in Scioto County, Ohio, daughter of Goldie Sissel and George Baker.

She married her late husband, William H. Hall, Jr., December 31, 1960 in Cedarville, Ohio.

Surviving Emily are her five sons, Howard Edward (Darlene) Hall, Terry Allen (Emma) Hall, Tracy Neil Hall, George Richard Hall, and Craig Eugene (Linna) Hall; and three daughters, Sandra Lynn Locher, Angela Ray (Tony) Howard, and Christine L (Jason) Beckman. She is also survived by 29 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; three living siblings, Herbert Baker, Verda Muladore, Ronald Baker; several sisters-in-law and brothers in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

Emily is proceeded in death by her parents; her husband; her daughter, Vicky Ann Locher; and brothers, Norman Dale and Jonas Berton Baker.

Mrs. Hall retired in July 2015 from the Clinton-Massie School District, where she drove a school bus for 38 years.

She was a member of Xenia Christian Center for many years. Emily also worshiped with her special friend Norma Williams at Wilmington Church of God.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, May 7 at A House of Prayer, 282 Stelton Road, Xenia, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Interment will be in New Maple Grove Cemetery in Port William.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you consider a donation in Emily's memory to Community Care Hospice, 1669 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177 or to A House of Prayer 282 Stelton Road, Xenia, OH 45385.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, Wilmington, is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.