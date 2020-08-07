1/1
Erma Tackett
Erma Irene Tackett, 91, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away, Friday morning, August 7, 2020 at the Wilmington Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wilmington, Ohio.

She was born December 26, 1928 in Preston County, W.Va., daughter of the late Glenn S. & Mabel Irene (White) Ashby.

Erma had worked as a taxi driver for Wilmington City Cab in the '80s and '90s. and was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, Wilmington.

Surviving are her sons, John W. (Susie) Ringer of Wilmington, Robert E. (Debbie) Ringer of Clarksville, & Ronald G. (Mary) Ringer of Wilmington; several grandchildren & great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and sisters. Joan Teets & Janet Kirk of Terra Alta, W.Va.

In addition to her parents, Erma was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Tackett; sister,Eleanor Jean Ashby; son, James Tackett; and infant daughter, Janice Carol Tackett.

Family graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Clinton County Memory Gardens, 1628 Center Road, Wilmington.

The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions in Erma's memory may be made to the Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah Witnesses, 1769 Wayne Road, Wilmington, OH 45177.

To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.



Published in News Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
