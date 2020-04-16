Esther G. Conner, 90, of Blanchester and formerly of Wilmington, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Continental Manor in Blanchester.

Esther graduated from Harveysburg High School, class of '48. She retired as a surgical technician from Clinton Memorial Hospital in 1990 after 35 years of service.

She was a member of the Bible Baptist Church in Wilmington and the Wilmington Senior Citizens.

Loving and giving, Esther had a big heart and was always helping someone. She greatly enjoyed gardening, the outdoors, bowling, and cooking. She bowled four times a week and participated in leagues over the years.

She was also an excellent cook, especially homemade noodles and anything that required baking — but always working from scratch and never from a box. She worked in a bowling alley and several restaurants over the years, always cooking and serving others with a smile. In fact, she often found herself volunteering to cook and serve others in some sort of group or community function, always lending a helping hand.

She collected birds and glass baskets. Being traditional-minded, she was the type that hated to hear people use foul language. Of many things, Esther will be remembered for how special the holidays were to her, how grand and delicious her holiday dinners were, and her 4th of July cookouts. She was always looking for an opportunity to get her family together.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby, in 1981; one son, Robert Conner; three daughters, Rebecca Whiting, Catherine White, and Teresa Patrick; her parents, Morris and Florence Osborn; three brothers; and three sisters.

She is survived by three daughters Karen (H.C.) Cook, Maxine Harris, and Laura Daugherty; 13 grandchildren; many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; one brother, Marion (Betty) Osborn; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 21 at Miami Cemetery in Corwin. Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville is serving the family. Condolences may be left at www.stubbsconner.com.