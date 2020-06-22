Ethel Mick
Ethel Mick, 68, of Blanchester, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

Ethel was born in Cincinnati on February 15, 1952, the daughter of the late Clifford and Joyce (Baker) Cunnagin.

Ethel was a graduate from Blanchester High School and worked 46 years at Huhtamaki, Inc. at the New Vienna location.

Ethel is survived by her husband, Gary Mick, whom she married on September 28, 1996; sister, Edith Cunnagin of Blanchester; her two dogs, Lacy and Jax; cat, MJ; and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday June 26 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the South Salem Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 25 at the Thompson Funeral Home.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com .



Published in News Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
