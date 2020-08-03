Eugene David "Gene" Powers, 96, of Wilmington, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at his home with family by his side.

Gene was born on May 20, 1924 in Greene County, a son of the late Foy and Anna (Dabe) Powers. He was a lifelong resident of the Port William and Wilmington area, and graduated from Port William High School.

Following graduation, he served in the United States Navy during World War II. Upon returning from his service to our country, Gene went to work at General Motors in the Delco-Moraine Plant in Dayton where he worked for nearly 40 years until his retirement.

Gene enjoyed bowling and was an avid fan of all sports, particularly following NASCAR. He, along with his wife Joyce, traveled to many races; Daytona Beach was a favorite destination.

Gene is survived by his wife of nearly 68 years, Joyce (Floyd) Powers, to whom he was married on Dec. 5, 1952; a daughter, Marsha (Vernon) Taylor of Orlando, Florida; a son, David Eugene Powers of Wilmington; and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Gene is preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Powers.

All services and burial in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Port William will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

The family asks that memorial donations be directed to Community Care Hospice, 1669 Rombach Avenue, Wilmington, OH 45177, or to the charity of your choice.

Brown Funeral Home in Wilmington is serving the family.