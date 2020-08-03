1/1
Eugene Stethem
Eugene "Bud" Stethem, 89, of Wilmington, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at the Dayton VA Medical Center in Dayton.

He was born on Sept. 25, 1930 in Cynthiana, a son of the late Lester Lee Stethem and Sarah Ann Cloud Stethem.

Bud was a member of the New Vienna Community Church; a lifetime member of the VFW; and he was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran where he served as an MP.

Surviving are a daughter, Elizabeth Stethem of Hereford, Texas, a step-daughter, Mary Musselman of Wilmington, and a step-son, Jim (Linda) Hilterbrandt of Wilmington; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Bud was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruth E. Walker Stethem; and three sisters, Victoria Hatfield, Helen Beatty, and Hester Banks.

Services will be held at the New Vienna Community Church on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 11 a.m., with Pastor Dan Mayo officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Wilmington American Legion Post 49 Honor Guard following services at the church. Interment will follow in the Bainbridge Cemetery, Bainbridge.

Friends will be received at the church on Saturday, Aug. 8 from 10 to 11 a.m.

The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home in Wilmington is assisting with the arrangements.

Contributions in Bud's memory may be made to the Dayton VA Medical Center Voluntary Services (135), 4100 W. Third St., Dayton, OH 45428.

To sign an online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com .



Published in News Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home
97 W Locust St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2146
