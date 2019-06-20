Eurless Lee (nee Bloomfield) Berkemeier, 77, a resident of Midland, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of the late Robert H. Berkemeier; loving mother of Steve (Diana) Berkemeier, Scot Berkemeier and the late Sheila Readnower; dear grandmother of Mikey Readnower, Brandi and Brandon Berkemeier; great-grandmother of Olianna Readnower; dear sister of Bonnie (Ken) Bonham, John (Teri) Bloomfield and the late Bee Cooper and Roger Bloomfield; and mother-in-law of Mike Readnower, Sr.

Graveside service will be held at Arlington Memorial Gardens, 2145 Compton Road, Mt. Healthy, Ohio on Monday, June 24 at noon with Pastor Dan Reed officiating. Family and friends may meet at the family gathering area at 11:45 a.m.

Donations may be sent to Waters of Mercy Church of God, 13633 US 68, Midland, OH 45148.

Neidhard-Young Funeral Home, Cincinnati, will be serving the family. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com.