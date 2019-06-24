On Friday, June 21, 2019, Eva (nee Morris) Eakins, dedicated wife, mother, and sister, passed away at the age of 63 years.

Eva will be forever remembered by her husband, Ronnie; their daughter; Amanda (Craig) Smith; and grandchildren, Benjamin and Cohen Sharp.

She is survived by her sisters, Joyce Rapp and Judy (Don) Nichols.

She will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Memorial donations in memory of Eva may be made to Conquer Chiari, 320 Osprey Court, Wexford, PA 15090.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dayfuneralservice.com.