Evelyn Ray Brown, 84, of Wilmington, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 17, 2019.

She was born May 26, 1935, in Mt. Sterling, Ky., the daughter of the late Raymond and Grace Ragland Saunders.

Evelyn leaves behind her husband of 60 years, Roger Brown.

She graduated from New Vienna School in 1954. Evelyn then attended 4 years at Cincinnati Bible Seminary.

She attended New Antioch Church of Christ and loved singing, playing the piano, bike riding, and traveling with her family and friends.

In addition to her husband, Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Dayle Brown of Wilmington. Also left to cherish her memory are grandsons, Capt. Aaron (Elise) Peercy of McCord AFB, Wash., and Christopher Peercy of Boulder, Col.; great-granddaughter, Hannah Peercy; son in-law, Ron Peercy of Windsor, Col.; and brother in-law Wilbur Cline of Bellbrook.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Rachel Peercy; and two sisters, Louise Cline and Carolyn (Harold) Thornburg.

The family would like to thank the staff of Wilmington Nursing and Rehab and Hospice of Hope Miami Valley for taking such great care of Evelyn.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the New Antioch Church of Christ and Hospice of Hope Miami Valley.

Family will receive friends at the New Antioch Church of Christ on Saturday, June 22 from 10-11 a.m., when a funeral service will follow. Sid Clay and Brad Clouse will officiate.

Burial will follow at Martinsville IOOF Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.