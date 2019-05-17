Evelyn Hendee, 95, of Wilmington, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Her husband, Robert S. Hendee, preceded her in death on April 16, 2000. They were married December 11, 1949.

Mrs. Hendee was born November 10, 1923 in Lynchburg, daughter of the late Thomas and Bessie Knisley. She was a graduate of Wilmington College.

Mrs. Hendee was a retired music teacher, having taught at Greeneview and Martinsville schools. She was a member of the Wilmington Church of Christ where she played the organ for many years. She was also extremely active in numerous community organizations over the years.

Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Anna L. Hendee; four grandchildren, Robert Hendee Jr., Thomas Hendee, Brian (Kristina) Hendee, and Rachel Hendee; and six great-grandchildren, William Hendee, Robbie Hendee, Ethan Hendee, Arika Hendee, Desiree Williams, and Areonia Russo.

In addition to her husband and parents, a son, Robert Lee Hendee, and a sister, Jean Zurface, are preceded in death.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, May 22 at the Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust St., Wilmington. A funeral service at the church will follow at noon. Burial will be in Martinsville I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, Wilmington, is serving the family.