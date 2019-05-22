F. Wayne West, 85, of Blanchester, died peacefully at his home on May 19, 2019, with family members by his side.

He was born December 8, 1933, in Blanchester, the son of the late Frank W. and Martha West.

Wayne was a 1951 graduate of Sabina High School, where he participated in basketball and softball. He was first-team, all-district, and honorable mention all-state basketball. The Sabina softball team was county champs four years in a row.

He was a 1956 graduate of Bowling Green State University with a B.S. in Business Administration. He participated in basketball and tennis and was a lifetime member of the Bowling Green Varsity Club.

Upon graduation, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1964, with the rank of 1st Lt., completing eight years of active and reserve duty. He is life loyal brother of the Sigma Chi Fraternity and Foundation.

He spent 30 years in the insurance industry, the last 12 of which he owned his own company with offices in Pennsylvania, Texas, Georgia, Illinois and California.

Wayne moved back to Blanchester in 1987, and for many years was an insurance consultant for Clinton County Commissioners, Village of Blanchester, and MRDD. He served, from 1989, on the Blanchester Planning Commission for Mayors Lee Miller, Harry Brumbaugh, Chad Hollon and John Carman; he received a Letter of Appreciation when he retired in 2017.

He was the director of First National Bank of Blanchester from 1989 through 2017. Wayne received a Special Recognition from the Ohio State House of Representatives for his outstanding service as Director and Secretary of the Board.

Wayne was a member of the Masons and Eastern Star for over 50 years; a Kentucky Colonel for over 40 years; and a member of the Order of the Golden Sword, Valley Forge Military Academy for over 30 years. He was a past president of the Sabina Alumna Association and a lifetime member of the Grace United Methodist Church.

Wayne was an avid golfer with memberships at Snow Hill Country Club, Wilmington Elks and Majestic Springs. He had some proud achievements in golf, carding a hole-in-one at the 10th hole of Chester Valley Golf club in Malvern, Pennsylvania and another one, on hole five, at Majestic Springs. He shot his age when he was 69, then shot a 71 when he was 72, and at the age of 75, shot it twice in that year.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Betty "Beth" Meyer West, whom he married October 15, 1971 in York, Nebraska; children, Glynis Kimly (Gerry Willis) West, and Carr Ann Nebrodie; grandchildren, Evan Hester (William McClelland), Brianne Willis (Dan Cheshire), Ames Willis, Katelyn Snider (Michael) DeJager, William Snider and Charles Snider; and great-grandchildren, Ellison Ivy and Hollis Jackson McClelland, and Adia Primrose Cheshire.

In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his sister, Marian West Johnson.

At the request of the deceased, burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina.

The family asks that donations be made in Wayne's memory to Community Care Hospice, P.O. Box 123, Wilmington, OH 45177; the Grace United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 66, Blanchester, OH 45107; or to the .