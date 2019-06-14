Fannie G. Davis, 90, of New Vienna, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019.

She was born in Four Mile, Ky. on January 15, 1929, the daughter of the late Robert and Lillie (Brodess) Gambrell.

Besides her parents, she is also preceded by her brothers, Jim Howard, Tommy, William, Clarence, Fred, Charles and Walter Gambrell; and sisters, Flora Marie, Eli, Verda Mae and Virginia Mae.

Fannie is survived by her husband, Joseph W. Davis; son, Kenneth D. (Christa E.) Davis; grandchildren, Joseph Evan (Leah) Davis and Ellen E. (Matt) Binegar; great-grandchildren, Brady (Brenna) Binegar and Eva (Colston) Davis; brother, Eugene Gambrell; and sister, Juanita.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Monday, June 17 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the New Vienna IOOF Cemetery.

Friends may call from 1 p.m. until time of service Monday at the Thompson Funeral Home.

Donations can be made to the Community Care of Leesburg United Methodist Church.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.