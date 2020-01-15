Frances Ann (Peterson) Miller passed away at her home in Athens, Ohio on January 11, 2020 in the company of loved ones at the age of 101 years.

Frances was born on August 22, 1918 on a family farm in Clinton County to Clarence Oglesbee Peterson and Ruth (Kirk) Peterson.

In the words of her granddaughter, Frances was a fiercely independent, intelligent woman; an historian and avid reader; interested in the interesting: in art, craft, and in relationships with friends from around the world and from many different walks of life.

Frances is survived by three children, Jane Alder (husband Dan Alder) of Athens, Brian Miller of Conesus, New York, and Chris Miller (wife Mary Miller) of Concord, New Hampshire; as well as her daughter-in-law, Eve (Higgins) Miller; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Bill; sons, David and Stephen; and daughter-in-law, Ann (Hogan) Miller.

The family would like to extend their profound gratitude and appreciation to Marcia, for her loving and dedicated care for Frances over the past two years.

Consistent with her wishes, no services are contemplated. Frances's ashes will be scattered by family at a later date.

The family asks that memorial donations should be directed to Fair Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, OH 43130.

