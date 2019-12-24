Frances M. Myers, 91, of Blanchester, passed away on December 23, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Born April 22, 1928 in Blanchester, she was the daughter of Truman and Eleanor (nee Hoyt) Shaffer.

She is the beloved grandmother of Michael (Denise) Myers, Kevin (Chris) Myers, Karen (Bob) Jenkens, Robin Weddington, and Connie (Steve) Ray; loving great-grandmother of several, including Clifford Myers, Jessica Myers, and Catie Ross; proud great-great-grandmother of Braylee Stanforth, Avery Myers, Logan Ross, and Landen Ross; dear aunt of Alan Shaffer, Steve Shaffer, Jeff French, Kimberly French, and Cheryl Mann; and she is also survived by special friends, Jim and Kathy Schwab, and Kum Soon Shaffer.

Along with her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband, George E. Myers; son, Clifford Myers; grandson, Patrick Myers; sisters, Mary Merz and Dorothy French; and brother, Stanley Shaffer.

Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, December 29 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 30 at St. Columbkille, 73 N. Mulberry St., Wilmington.

Interment will take place at Blanchester IOOF Cemetery, Blanchester.

Memorial donations may be directed to St. Columbkille, 73 N. Mulberry St., Wilmington, OH 45177 and/or Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Cincinnati, 895 Central Ave. # 550, Cincinnati, OH 45202.