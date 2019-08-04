Frank Thomas Lambros, 69, of Amelia, Ohio, brother of Harry and Alex, passed away Thursday evening, August 1, 2019 at home.

He was born April 19, 1950 in Dayton, Ohio, son of the late Thomas Aristethes Lambros and the late Toula Phillipatous Lambros.

He is survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Harry and Barbara and Alex and Beth; nieces, Jennifer Lambros and Maria Haines; nephews, Tommy Lambros, Jordan Foster and Charles Foster; great-nieces and great-nephews, Carley, Charity, Joey, Emma, Savannah, Zachary, Alana and Tobias.

Lambros retired after 30 years of police work as a deputy sheriff, having served as a patrol officer, detective, supervisor, polygraph examiner, staff lieutenant, jail administrator, and president of the union working in Clinton, Brown and Clermont Counties.

He was active in labor negotiations and served as a staff representative for the FOP-OLC, Inc for Central and Southeastern Ohio. He was instrumental in labor relations for most police agencies in Clermont County, Ohio, with extensive experience in negotiations, conciliation arbitration and discipline.

He was also a substitute and a permanent substitute teacher in the Wilmington School District for several years.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Ohio Valley Lodge 112, being active with the political action committees and the labor relations committee. He served on the lodge executive board several times in various positions.

Lambros served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a Force Reconnaissance Marine and later as a Special Agent/Investigator with the NIS, the precursor of the current NCIS. He acheived the rank of Staff Sergeant with over six years of active duty and reserves time.

He received a BA in History and Government from Capital University and completed MA requirements in Criminal Justice with a 4.0 GPA from Xavier University and post-graduate work in education from Antioch University.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 8 at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 W. Locust St. at North Mulberry Street, Wilmington, with Fr. Dumitru Ruso officiating. Interment will follow in Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington, with the Wilmington American Legion Post #49 Honor Squad and bagpiper Ed Myers will perform full military honors.

Friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 7 at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home.

Contributions in Frank's memory may be made to the Greek Orthodox Assumption Church, 1127 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio 45505, or the , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256, or National Police Memorial, 901 E Street NW, Suite 100, Washington, DC 20004.

