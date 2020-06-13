Franklin A. Lowe Jr.
1953 - 2020
Franklin A. Lowe, Jr., 67 of Hillsboro, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

He was born February 23, 1953, son of Franklin A. and Juanita (Smith) Lowe.

Frank retired from The Kroger Company after 37 years of employment.

He is survived by his wife, Kit (Deschaine) Lowe, whom he married September 14, 1991; three children, Frankie (Jake) Fouch, Chad R. Lowe, and Bruce (Darci) Miles; seven grandchildren, Brennen Priest, Brogen Priest, Myles Fouch, Hayleigh Lowe, Ryleigh Lowe, Addyson Miles and Kobie Miles; two sisters, Mary (Darryl) Collier and LeAnn (Dale) Gelter; and brother-in-law, Charles "Jack" Seymour.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Marilyn Seymour.

There will be no visitation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.

Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro will be serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.



Published in News Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
