Franklin Arthur "Art" Howell Sr., 83, of Wilmington, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday morning, January 7, 2020 at Bell Gardens Place in Hillsboro after a long three-year battle with cancer.

He was born May 4, 1936 in Wilmington, son of the late Carey Otis "Pete" Howell and Cleo Mae Hurley Howell.

Art was a carpenter for many years in the area. He loved playing his banjo and guitar and was a faithful man to the Lord.

Surviving are his son, Frank Howell Jr. of Wilmington; daughter and son-in-law, Faith and Darren Thompson of Leesburg; granddaughter, Shania Thompson of Leesburg; grandson, Austin Thompson of Leesburg; sister, Barbara Shook of Wilmington; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Art was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Howell, who passed away on June 10, 2000; sister, Frances Fife; and a brother, Junior Murphy.

Services will be held at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 W. Locust St., Wilmington, Saturday, January 11 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Daniel Lamb officiating. Interment will follow in the New Antioch Cemetery, New Antioch, Ohio.

Friends will be received at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home on Friday, January 10 from 4-7 p.m.

Contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd. Mt. Orab, OH 45154 or Community Care Hospice, P.O. Box 123 Wilmington, OH 45177.

