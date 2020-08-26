1/1
Franklin Stackhouse
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Franklin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Franklin (Frank) Stackhouse passed away at his home Monday evening, August 24, 2020.

Frank was born on August 2, 1933 to Herman and Mae Mossman Stackhouse at his grandparents' home in Westboro, Ohio. Frank left school in the eighth grade to help support his family and later obtained his GED so that he could take employment with the Dayton Power & Light Co., from which he retired as a Gas and Electric Supervisor.

Frank was also a former volunteer fireman/EMT with the Wilmington Fire Department.

Frank served as a Private with Company B 63rd Tank Battalion in the Korean Conflict from 1953-1955. Frank was a tank mechanic and received a Letter of Commendation for assisting his squadron in obtaining a superior rating on inspection.

He was a member of the VFW Post 5299 McArthur, Ohio; American Legion Post #0049 Wilmington, Ohio; and Elks Lodge #129 Washington Court House, Ohio.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kevin Lane Stackhouse; brothers, Edward and Richard (Dutch); and sisters, Anna Lee, Doris, and Jeannie.

Frank is survived by his wife of 28 years, Shari Deatley Stackhouse of Bardstown, Ky.; daughter, Kimberly Stackhouse of Fairborn, Ohio; grandson, Joshua (Jerrica) Stackhouse of Sabina, Ohio; and granddaughters, Heather (Jerry) Burke and Niki Stackhouse of Georgia. He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Jaxton Heard, Easton and Charliann Stackhouse, Ramsey and Ryleigh Goff, and Zoe and Cole Bell. Several nieces, nephews, special friends, and his furry canine companions, Chica, Chip, and Diego also survive.

His memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday. August 28, 2020 at Barlow Funeral Home. Rev. Ed Lane will officiate. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday August 28 at Barlow Funeral Home.

The family wishes to thank the many doctors, nurses, and Hospice for their excellent care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of Nelson County, 711 McDowell Blvd., Bardstown, KY 40004 or the Humane Society of Nelson, 2391 New Haven Road, Bardstown, KY 40004.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved