Franklin Stackhouse

Franklin (Frank) Stackhouse passed away at his home Monday evening, August 24, 2020.

Frank was born on August 2, 1933 to Herman and Mae Mossman Stackhouse at his grandparents' home in Westboro, Ohio. Frank left school in the eighth grade to help support his family and later obtained his GED so that he could take employment with the Dayton Power & Light Co., from which he retired as a Gas and Electric Supervisor.

Frank was also a former volunteer fireman/EMT with the Wilmington Fire Department.

Frank served as a Private with Company B 63rd Tank Battalion in the Korean Conflict from 1953-1955. Frank was a tank mechanic and received a Letter of Commendation for assisting his squadron in obtaining a superior rating on inspection.

He was a member of the VFW Post 5299 McArthur, Ohio; American Legion Post #0049 Wilmington, Ohio; and Elks Lodge #129 Washington Court House, Ohio.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kevin Lane Stackhouse; brothers, Edward and Richard (Dutch); and sisters, Anna Lee, Doris, and Jeannie.

Frank is survived by his wife of 28 years, Shari Deatley Stackhouse of Bardstown, Ky.; daughter, Kimberly Stackhouse of Fairborn, Ohio; grandson, Joshua (Jerrica) Stackhouse of Sabina, Ohio; and granddaughters, Heather (Jerry) Burke and Niki Stackhouse of Georgia. He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Jaxton Heard, Easton and Charliann Stackhouse, Ramsey and Ryleigh Goff, and Zoe and Cole Bell. Several nieces, nephews, special friends, and his furry canine companions, Chica, Chip, and Diego also survive.

His memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday. August 28, 2020 at Barlow Funeral Home. Rev. Ed Lane will officiate. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday August 28 at Barlow Funeral Home.

The family wishes to thank the many doctors, nurses, and Hospice for their excellent care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of Nelson County, 711 McDowell Blvd., Bardstown, KY 40004 or the Humane Society of Nelson, 2391 New Haven Road, Bardstown, KY 40004.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.