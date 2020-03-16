Gary Dale Camp, 62, of Washington Court House, passed unexpectedly on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

Born in Wilmington on January 8, 1958, he was the son of the late James Camp and Mary Lou Mitchell Downing, who survives in Sabina.

Gary enjoyed riding his bike, fishing, being outdoors and old rock and roll. He was happiest spending time with his friends and family.

In addition to his mother, Gary is survived by siblings, Becky (Allan Baker) Hawkins of Blanchester, Scott (Anddrea) Downing of Washington CH, Thomas (Jay) Downing of South Korea, Robert (Tammy) Downing and Penny Mussetter, all of Sabina, and Michaela Camp of Ridgeville, Ind. Also left to cherish his memory are special friend, Julia Fairbanks; special nephew, Joe Downing; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Family will receive friends at Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, on Thursday, March 19 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. when a funeral service will begin. Burial will follow at Sabina Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Littleton Funeral Home to aid in final expenses. Condolences can be made at littletonfuneralhome.com.