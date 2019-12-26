Gary Giacobbi, 61, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on Christmas evening, December 25, 2019 at home.

He was born January 18, 1958, son of the late Chester and Lydia (Hill) Giacobbi. On May 18, 1985 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, he married Kathy D. Pfeifer Giacobbi, who survives.

Gary worked for Sabin's Wholesale Distributors in Wilmington and was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.

In addition to his wife, other surviving family members are his two sons, Corey and Nathan (Jessica) Giacobbi, both of Wilmington; mother-in-law, Betty Pfeifer of Wilmington; two brothers, Louis (Lorraine) Giacobbi of Latrobe, Pa. and Robert (Marian) Giacobbi, Greensburg, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his brother, Anthony Giacobbi.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 31 at Faith Lutheran Church, 421 E. Vine St. at Prairie Avenue, Wilmington, with Pastor Doug Campbell officiating. Interment will be at the family's convenience in the Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington.

Friends will be received from 5-7 p.m. Monday, December 30 at the church.

The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions in Gary's memory may be made to the Faith Lutheran Church, 421 E. Vine St., Wilmington, OH 45177. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.