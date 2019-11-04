Gary Lee Lambcke, 73, of Wilmington, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Gary was born on Jan. 21, 1946 in Reesville, a son of the late Charles and Ruth (née Bean) Lambcke. He leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Mary Ellen Lambcke.

Gary retied from Fisher Lumber and became a full-time Papaw, a title he dearly loved and deserved.

In addition to his wife, Gary is survived by his children, Michael Lambcke, Matthew (Lori) Lambcke, and Emily (Kevin) Hazelbaker; grandchildren, Madison, Izabella, Laya, Chantell, EmmyLou, Katie, Ashley, Paige, Josiah, Eleah, Benjamin, Martha-Jane, and Maria; a great-grandson, Alexzander; brothers, Walter (Patty) Lambcke, Tom (Jean) Lambcke, and Richard Lambcke; sisters, Mary (Jim) Young, Phyllis (Carl) Staron, Harriett (Mike) Fleming, Janice (Rick) Woolums, Patricia Lambcke, Deb (Tom) Ferguson, Cathy Lambcke, and Vicki Lambcke; along with many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his brothers, Herman, Harry, and Dennis; and his sister, Shirley.

Gary was an active member of the Fellowship of Praise where he loved being a greeter, and working in the nursery with his wife. Gary loved being outside. He knew no stranger and welcomed everyone with open arms.

Gary was loved and admired by everyone who got the wonderful chance to meet him. Gary left us with the legacy of how to live a loving and meaningful life.

Services will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 at Fellowship of Praise, 8625 U.S. Route 22, Clarksville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are directed to Ohio's Hospice, Community Care Hospice, 1669 Rombach Avenue, Wilmington, OH 45177.

