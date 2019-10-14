Gary Sharp, 70, of Indianapolis, and formerly of Lees Creek, passed unexpectedly on Saturday, October 12, 2019.

Born in Columbus on December 7, 1948, he was the son of the late Thomas J. and Mary Emma (Suzie) Tuttle Sharp.

Gary is survived by his wife, Marsha Henderson Sharp. The two were married on May 6, 1972.

A graduate of Wilmington College, Gary spent six years in the US Air Force Reserve. He was currently employed by Fifth Third Bank, working as a Senior Property Manager.

Gary loved working with his hands. He was constantly tinkering with something and was a skilled carpenter.

The definition of a family man, Gary truly cherished time spent with his children and grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Gary is survived by their children, Tomi (Jason) Taulbee, Bobbi (Stephen) Tremaine, Bryan (Sarah) Sharp, Joy (Nicholas) Bevan, and Jill (Kaleb) Klass. Also left to cherish his memory are grandchildren, Emme, Taylor, Noah, Titus, Silas, Lily, Tatum, Nolan, Boman, Owen, Emeth, Noble, Josie, Ada, Myles, Betsy, Ames, Clara, Amelia, Wynne, Wyatt, and Nash; sisters, Jenny (John) Meriweather and Connie (Butch) Hooper; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, and had six special grandchildren awaiting him in Heaven, Blythe, Clive, Hollyn, and three Klass children.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the or the Charitable Trust.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 15 at the Community Christian Church (5173 S. State Route 729, Sabina) from 6-8 p.m.

Funeral services, officiated by Pastor Doug Pabody, will be at the church on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Centerville Cemetery, Lees Creek.

Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.