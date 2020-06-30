Gary Thompson

Gary W. Thompson, 68, passed away on June 29, 2020 at his home unexpectedly. He was the husband of Nancy Thompson. They shared 19 years together, but were officially married in 2008 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Born Feb. 3, 1952 in Dayton, Ohio, he was a son of Clarence Henley Thompson and Peggy Wombold. Gary retired from Wilkin Heating & AC in 2014.

He was a huge NASCAR fan and had a passion for riding his Harley Davidson. He was known for his secret barbecue sauce and amazing grilling skills. He was so proud of his family and home. He and his wife shared a huge love for their two dachshunds and their cat, which he had rescued from a truck stop.

Gary enjoyed traveling, taking trips to Gatlinburg, and loved to have fun in life with family and friends. He was a humble and simple man who was quick-witted and kindhearted. He always had a kind word and often reminded others to do the same.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Thompson; his children, whom he loved dearly, Kyle (Shawna) Thompson, Angela Stone, Ryan Oberlin, Kyle (Tara) Oberlin, and Stephanie Oberlin; two grandchildren, Talen Oberlin and Kaylynn Thompson; a brother, Larry Thompson; and his sister, Carolyn (Scott) Wilkin.

He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Peggy and Harry Wombold; his father and stepmother, Clarence Henley and Glennis Thompson; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Louise and Herbert Sholler; and his daughter-in-law, Jessica Oberlin.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 3 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St. in Wilmington. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Friday. The burial will be in the New Vienna I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

