Gary Ward Cockerill II, 52, of Sabina, formerly of Washington Court House, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 12:12 a.m. at Clinton Memorial Hospital.

He was born on August 19, 1966 in Fayette County to Gary Ward and Mary Belle Shoemaker Cockerill.

He was a 1985 graduate of Miami Trace High School. Gary worked as a farmer all of his life. He enjoyed gambling, hunting, collecting coins and John Deere tractors, crop cruising, and being with his family and grandchildren.

Gary was preceded in death by his father; brother, J.M. "Bubba" Cockerill; and grandparents, Marion and Mary Jo Cockerill, and James and Virginia Shoemaker.

Survivors include his mother; the mother of his children, Angie Cockerill; children, Megan B. (Craig) Smith, Maura B. (Phillip) Cockerill, Mason B. (Alexis) Cockerill, and Madison B. Cockerill and her fiancé, Chad Emmons; grandchildren, Mariah O. Cockerill, McKenna L. Cockerill, Brock J. Cockerill, Kinsleigh N. Cockerill, and Baby Cockerill arriving in January; sister, Garel Armintrout; nephew, Justin Armintrout; and his step-mother, Mary Ann Cockerill. Also surviving are several cousins and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 5 at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 214 N. Hinde St., Washington CH, with Pastor Gray Marshall officiating, with burial to follow at the Washington Cemetery.

Family and friends may visit at the church on Tuesday evening from 5-8 p.m. and again on Wednesday from noon until the time of service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com.