Go rest high on that mountain. Son your work on earth is done … Go to heaven a shoutin' love for the Father and the Son …

George F. Clouser Sr. of Wilmington passed away Monday, July 1, 2019.

His wife, Patricia A. Tumbleson Clouser, preceded him in death October 13, 2013. They were married December 10, 1958.

Mr. Clouser was born July 13, 1927 in Greenfield, son of the late Carse Clouser Sr. and Ethel Edwards Clouser.

Mr. Clouser owned and operated Clouser's Roofing, P&G Restaurant, and the Wagon Wheel Cafe in Wilmington.

Upon retiring and moving to Tampa in 1993, he and his wife owned and operated Clouser's Exotic Bird Aviary. He was also involved with Gunn Highway Bingo and Florida Avenue Bingo, which were operated by his wife and son, Mark.

After his wife's death, he moved back to Wilmington in 2014. He spent the rest of his life enjoying the company of his son, Bud Clouser and his wife Carla, as well as visiting with family and friends.

He attended the Wilmington Church of God and was a life member of the VFW.

Mr. Clouser served in the U.S. Army and was a disabled World War II veteran. He was a proud American of this great country. He never failed to thank a service man or woman for their service here or abroad.

Mr. Clouser is survived by a daughter, Kimberly L. (Gary) McCracken of Tampa, Fla.; two sons, George F. "Bud" (Carla) Clouser Jr. of Wilmington and Mark Clouser of Tampa; a step-grandson, James McCracken of Wilmington; two brothers, Lloyd Clouser of Rainsboro and James (Jane) Clouser of Xenia; three sisters-in-law, Betty Clouser of Bainbridge, Louanna Clouser of South Salem, and Evelyn Clouser of Greenfield; three brothers-in-law, Tommy Tumbleson of Wilmington, Mike Lewis of Martinsville, and Jim (Vicki) Lewis of Wilmington; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and four fur-baby grandkids, Sadie Bug, Jack Benny, June, and Max.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Mae Clouser; two sisters, Erma Cameron and Florence Satterfield; five brothers, Robert Clouser, Carse Clouser Jr., Walter Clouser, Kenny Clouser, and John Clouser; brothers-in-law, Robert Cameron, Dale (Erma) Thompson, and Guy Spurlock; sisters-in-law, Rosie Spurlock, Katie Tumbleson, Rita Lewis, Blanche Clouser, Louanna Penn, Elsie Clouser, Mary Clouser, and Ethel Lewis; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Delbert "Jack" and Letha Lewis; as well as several other family members and friends.

He had two private caretakers, Garcia Peace of Tampa, who took care of him for a year, and Ana Perry of Wilmington, who took care of him for the last four years. He admired Ana deeply. On behalf of the Clouser family, we thank them for taking care of him above and beyond the call of duty.

Funeral services were held July 11 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home in Wilmington.

Burial was in Sugar Grove Cemetery with military honors provided by the American Legion Post 49 Honor Guard.

