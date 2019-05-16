Gerald Martin Hubbell

Service Information
Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home
327 N South St
Wilmington, OH
45177
(937)-382-2323
Obituary
Gerald Martin "Marty" Hubbell, 57, of Wilmington, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019.

His wife, Donna Wooten Hubbell, survives. They were married December 4, 1978.

Mr. Hubbell was born January 12, 1962 in Wilmington, son of the late Gerald D. "Jerry" Hubbell and Nancy Grey Hubbell.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Hubbell is survived by two sons, Dale (Crystal) Hubbell of Wilmington and Todd Hubbell of Wilmington; and three grandchildren, Waylon, Wyatt and Jesse Hubbell.

Marty was a loving husband and father, and will be greatly missed.

According to his wishes, Mr. Hubbell will be cremated. No services will be held.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, Wilmington, is assisting the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2019
