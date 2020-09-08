Geraldine Breckel

Geraldine 'Gerry' Breckel, 97, passed peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020.

Born in Concord Township, Highland, Ohio on June 13, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Grover and Bessie Tice Bloom.

Gerry attended Sugar Tree Ridge and was a longtime employee of Foster's Department Store in Sabina and Foster Haines in Wilmington.

She was a member of the Wilmington Church of Christ, active in church groups. Gerry was also a member of the Clinton County Senior Citizens.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Charles M. Breckel, who passed on July 4, 2010. At the time of his death, the two had been married 70 years.

Left to cherish Gerry's memory are children, Pam (Garry) Cramer of Jamestown and Gene (Sharon) Breckel of Wilmington; daughter in-law, Lydia Breckel, grandchildren, Christopher (Casey) Breckel, Jon (Leslie Cmach) Breckel, Richie Breckel, Tracey (John) Ridgeway, Missy (Jay) Johnston, Dan Walker, Michelle (Christopher) Peiffer, Tom (DD) Breckel, Shane (Gwen Gunkle) Breckel, and Brandon (Corlina) Cramer; along with 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, and two more on the way; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Gerry was preceded in death by two sons, Carroll and Kenneth; two great-grandchildren, Hannah Breckel and Zachary Cramer; and sibling, Elwood Bloom, Denver Bloom, Mildred Bloom Davis, Gleason Bloom, Donald Bloom, Virgil Bloom, and Mary Alice Bloom Hughes.

Memorial contributions, in Gerry's name, are suggested to the Wilmington Church of Christ. Family will receive friend at the Wilmington Church of Christ on Saturday, September 12, 2020, from noon until 2 p.m., when a funeral service will begin. Burial will follow at Sabina Cemetery.

Littleton Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.