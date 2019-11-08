Gladys Marie Fisher, 99, of Sabina, passed peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

Born on March 10, 1920, in Meigs County, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Desta Halliday Anderson.

Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold E. Fisher, in 2003.

Gladys received her Bachelor's Degree from Ohio University and immediately started her career as a teacher, only taking a brief break to raise her family. She worked in Washington Court House, Middletown, and retired, after more than 30 years, from Sabina Schools.

Gladys was a member of the Sabina United Methodist Church, where she served in many ways, until her health failed. She was also a lifetime member of Clinton County Retired Teachers Association, Eastern Star, Sabina Historical Society, a 50-year member of Women's Christian Temperance Union, and former member of the Red Hat Society.

She is survived by her sons, Warren (Jane Ann) Fisher of Findlay, Wendell (Kathleen) Fisher of New Holland, and Wayne (Marilyn) Fisher of Washington Court House. Also left to cherish her memory are grandchildren, William Cline, Micheal (Cassie) Cline, Gideon (Erica) Fisher, Isaac (Lauren) Fisher, Hannah Fisher, Bethany Fisher, Paula (Mark) Bengel, Elizabeth Fisher, and Ethan (Sharon) Fisher; along with several great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Priscilla Eileen Cline; son in-law, Randy Cline; granddaughter, Lauren Fisher; and siblings; Lucille Weisenborn, Grace Furbee, and Dr. Ernest Anderson.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Fayette County, the Sabina United Methodist Church, or a .

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 12 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. when a funeral service will begin at the Sabina United Methodist Church.

Burial to follow at Centerville Cemetery, Lees Creek. Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.