Glenn Mervin Armstrong, 92, of Wilmington, formerly of Hillsboro, passed away March 4, 2020 at Ohio Living Cape May in Wilmington.

He was born January 27, 1928 in Adams County, Ohio, the son of the late Frank and Mary Blackburn Armstrong.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Hart; two brothers, Roland Armstrong and Robert Armstrong; brothers-in-law, Charles Hart and Lewis Dewey; and a sister-in-law, Arnetta Boswell.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Opal Armstrong of Wilmington; daughter Cindy (Jeff) Foster of Florence, Ky.; son, Larry (Risa) Armstrong of Wilmington; granddaughters, Lindsay (Jon) Feist of Batesville, Ind. and Melissa Foster of New York City; grandson, Cameron Armstrong of Wilmington; great-grandchildren, Elijah and Anna Feist of Batesville, Ind.; sister, Donna Kay Dewey of Covington, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Janice Armstrong of Medway, Ohio and Donna Armstrong of Hillsboro; brother-in-law, James Boswell of Lamoni, Iowa; many nieces and nephews; and a multitude of former students.

Glenn was a graduate of Franklin Township Schools of Locust Grove, Wilmington College, and Xavier University.

He began his education career in 1950, teaching in the Boston, Sinking Spring, and Leesburg schools, also coaching boys' basketball in the early years. He retired in 1983 as a math instructor and principal at Fairfield High School, Leesburg.

He continued teaching at Wilmington College and Southern State Community College until 1994. He was a well-respected educator and friend to colleagues and students alike.

Glenn was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War, 1950-1952.

He was a member of Hillsboro First United Methodist Church, life member of OEA (Ohio Education Association), ORTA (Ohio Retired Teachers Association), and the Highland County Retired Teachers Association. He was past president of the Highland County Children's Home Board and was an active participant in Operation Christmas Child.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to the community of Ohio Living Cape May, the Visiting Angels of Wilmington, Hospice of Miami Valley, Wilmington Medical Associates, Clinton Memorial Hospital, and his much-respected Nurse Practitioner, Ross Wickstrom.

Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home is handling all final arrangements.

A funeral service will be held at noon Monday, March 9 at the Hillsboro First United Methodist Church with Rev. Derek Russell officiating.

The family will receive visitors at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon. Burial with full military honors will be held Tuesday, March 10 at 11 a.m. in the Dayton National Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hillsboro First United Methodist Church, 133 E. Walnut Street, Hillsboro, OH 45133; Ohio Living Foundation, 175 Cape May Drive, Wilmington, OH 45177; Hospice of Miami Valley, 46 North Detroit St., Suite B, Xenia, OH 45385; or the .

