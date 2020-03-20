Glenn David Barnes went to be with the Lord on March 18, 2020.

He was the son of Dee and Clatie (both deceased) of Caruthersville, Missouri.

He leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Jan Raizk Barnes, a daughter, Brandi Elise Barnes Davis (Keith), and a granddaughter, Riley Elizabeth Davis, from Buford, Georgia; in addition, a sister-in-law, Irene Barnes (Don) of Counce, Tenn.; brother-in-law, Robert Raizk (Patricia) of Wilmington/Las Vegas; also, a sister and brother-in-law, Dr. and Mrs. Asa (Wanda) Crow (deceased).

Glenn was a Vietnam veteran serving in the Air Force, a graduate of University of Memphis, and was retired after 35 years in plant Human Resources. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Jonesboro, Louisiana and a member of Kiwanis, Lions and Elks.

Glenn has three nephews, two nieces, four grand nephews and one grand niece. And, a super close, devoted group of friends who he loved dearly.