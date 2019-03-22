Glenna Jean (nee Shank) Cravens of Blanchester passed away on March 21, 2019 at the age of 94.

She was born in Blanchester on September 27, 1924, daughter of Forest and Mabel (nee Achor) Shank.

Glenna was the beloved mother of late Gary Cravens and his wife Dianna, Jerry (Beverly) Cravens, and the late Jimmy Ray Cravens; loving grandmother of Will Cravens, Lori (Cody) Brookshear, Ron (Laura Jean) Cravens, and Dan (Angie) Cravens; proud great-grandmother of Kellan Cravens, Cody Cravens, Aidan Kine, Gary Lee Cravnes, Tori Cravens, Corinne Brookshear, and Ethan Brookshear; dear sister of Don (Jill) Shank, Lewis (Delores) Shank, and Harriet Collins; also survived by special friend, Morris Hale.

Along with her parents and children, Glenna was preceded in death by her husband, James Cravens; sisters, Betty Metzger, Mary Schmidt, Ruth Schmidt, and Wanda Dixon; and brother, Forest "Bud" Shank.

A funeral service will be held at noon on Monday, March 25 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, where friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Interment will take place at Blanchester IOOF Cemetery, Blanchester.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Riley Children's Foundation, 30 S. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3509 and/or , 4555 Lake Forest Dr #396, Blue Ash, OH 45242. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com