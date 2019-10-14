Gloria Jean Craig, 72, of Encino, California, passed away presumably on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at home.

She was born August 12, 1947 in Marinette, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Robert Eugene and Anna (Schithovitz) Craig.

Gloria had worked for many years as an accountant for Deloitte & Touche Tax Company in California.

Surviving are her brother, Richard A. Craig, of Tennessee; very special sister, Lana Duim, Ventura, Ca.; numerous cousins; and her aunt, Doris M. Walker of Wilmington.

Graveside services will be held at noon Wednesday, October 16 at the Morrow Cemetery, 370 Second St., Morrow, with Pastor Tom Stephenson of the First Christian Church-Disciples of Christ Church officiating.

The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions in Gloria's memory may be made to the .

