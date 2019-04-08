Grant "Nick" McCune of Wilmington was born on December 26, 1950 in Mariemont, Ohio and went home to be with the Lord on April 6, 2019 at the age of 68.

He was the beloved husband of Joyce Ann (nee Brown) McCune; loving father of Nevin (Shelley) McCune of Wilmington, Candy (John) Adams of Waynesville, and Rachel (Jason) Wilson of Waynesville; caring grandfather of Zach, Cody and Brady McCune, Cameron, Caden and Johanna Adams, and Bailey, Cana and Sophie Wilson; dear brother of Gayla (Dick) Georges and the late Cathy Meyer; brother-in-law of Gary Meyer; cherished son of the late Paul Nevin and Rosaline "Rose" (nee Runk) McCune; and he is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends.

Grant was a minister of the Gospel and a skilled carpenter. He never met a stranger.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, April 9 from 5-8 p.m. at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester. Services will be held on Wednesday, April 10 at 10 a.m. at Wilmington Baptist Church, 2873 S US 68, Wilmington. Nevin McCune, John Adams and Jason Wilson will be officiating.

Pallbearers for Nick are Zach McCune, Cody McCune, Brady McCune, Cameron Adams, Caden Adams, Ted Hellinger and Jason Georges. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Moore and Wes Ruggles.

Interment will be at Jefferson Township Cemetery (Westboro).

Memorial donations may be made in memory of Nick McCune to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com