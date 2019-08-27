H. David Burris, 75, of Wilmington, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington.

He was born December 26, 1943 in Cincinnati, son of the late Herman Henry Burris and Melba Rosemae Vastine Burris.

He was a Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Navy and retired from International Paper in Mason after 40 years of service.

Surviving are his wife, Kathleen Burris, whom he married October 28, 1978; five children, Annette Sue Burris, David Wayne Burris, Jennifer Elaine Reid, Kelly Marie Ruffner, and Dannielle Burris; grandchildren, Eric, Delana, Zach, Nigel, Christen, Bradley, Brayden, April, Codie, Corey, Corteney, Cassidy, Maliyah, Maddox, and Makayla; 11 great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Joanne Blount; sister, Pauline (Clarence) Frazier; two brothers, Mark (Michelle) Burris and John Burris; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Gary Burris; and a granddaughter, Chloe Grace Ruffner.

A Celebration of David's Life will be held at the Wilmington American Post #49, 140 E. Locust St., Wilmington, on Wednesday, September 4 at 1 p.m. with Chaplain Paul Butler officiating. The American Legion Honor Guard will conduct full military honors.

Friends will be received at the American Legion Post on Wednesday, September 4 from noon-1 p.m.

Contributions in David's memory may be made to the s, Hospice of Fayette County, or Multiple Myeloma Foundation.

The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, is assisting the family. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.