H. Leon Jenkins, 90, of Leesburg, Florida, formerly of Wilmington, went to be with the Lord Monday, March 23, 2020 at his home.

He was born May 10, 1929 in Clinton County, the son of the late Howard and Julia (Knedler) Jenkins.

Leon attended Grace Baptist Church in Leesburg, Florida. He retired after many years of service with the Irwin Auger bit Company in Wilmington.

He loved his church and the peaceful time he had while fishing. But most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, and the cruises and travel adventures he experienced with his wife, Dura.

He leaves behind his loving wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren who will miss him dearly. Leon is survived by his wife, Dura D. (Terrell) Jenkins; children, Beverly (Tom) Mockabee, Mike Jenkins, John (Debbie) Hammond, Marvin (Rhonda) Hammond, Bob (Michele) Hammond, and Myra (Carol) Merritt; sister, Dora Behymer; brother, Charles (Emmy) Jenkins; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters-in-law Frieda Jenkins and Anna Jenkins; brother-in-law Bob Parks; and many nieces and nephews including Cathy (Stan) Floyd, with whom he remained close.

In addition to his parents, Leon is preceded by his first wife, Peggy (Carman) Jenkins; Daughter Debbie Mullen; daughter-in-law Suellen Jenkins; sisters, Dorothy Grantham and Blanche Parks; and brothers, Bill Jenkins, Junior Jenkins, Earl Jenkins, Jimmy Jenkins, and Tom Jenkins.

A memorial service will be held in May in his hometown of Wilmington.