Hannah Rose (McAfee) Worthington, 23, passed away unexpectedly on February 18, 2019 at The Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

She was born October 24, 1995 in Zanesville, although raised in Guernsey County, Ohio.

Hannah was a 2014 graduate of Greeneview High School in Jamestown, Ohio. She was employed at GreenCore in Wilmington as a valuable Lead Production Worker.

Most importantly, Hannah was an amazing mother to her son, Devin James Worthington Jr. (Bubby).

Hannah is survived by her husband, Devin Worthington Sr., and son, Devin Jr., of Jamestown; her mother, Audrey (Morrison) McAfee (Judy Beth Warne) of Marion; her father, Dale McAfee Jr. of Cambridge.; mother-in-law, Jodi Worthington of Lebanon; maternal grandmothers, Jean Weaver of Jamestown and Barbara Warne of Cambridge; paternal grandmother, Linda Albert of Mt. Vernon; a sister, Haley McAfee of Marion; a half-brother, Maddox McAfee of Barnsville; special aunts Karen, Sylvia and Carina; along with numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Hannah was preceded in death by her maternal grandfathers, Charles Warne and Dale Weaver; paternal grandfather, Dale McAfee Sr. ; and maternal great-grandparents, Shelby and Francis Miller.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 23 at 11 a.m. with visitation prior from 8-11 a.m. at Greeneview High School Gymnasium located at 4710 Cottonville Road, Jamestown, Ohio 45335. Immediately following service she will be laid to rest along with her unborn baby, Charlee, at Silvercreek II Cemetery in Jamestown, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being set up for her son.

The Powers-Kell Funeral Home of Jamestown, Ohio is serving the family. Condolences to Hannah's family may be made to www.powerskell.com.