Harland Gene Mikesell, 58, of Union, passed away peacefully at home, Thursday, November 19, 2020 with his family at his side.

Harland leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 17 years, Rhonda (Conard) Mikesell; his parents, Larry and Dorothy (Harrod) Mikesell; children, Todd (Lauren) Mikesell, Scott (Karli) Mikesell, Courtney Mikesell, Nicholas (Alesa) Lunsford, Mark Lunsford, and Stacy Lunsford. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Luke, Avanell, Braylon and Mady Mikesell, and Eleanor Lunsford; two brothers, Mark and Larry Mikesell; his paternal grandmother, Dorothy Mikesell; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Tammy Mikesell.

Harland was a 1980 graduate of Montgomery County JVS, and a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Centerville. He earned his master's degree in Business Administration and worked in the aviation industry for over 35 years. He was also a U.S. Army veteran.

Harland enjoyed fishing, UD Flyers, Cincinnati Reds and OSU Buckeyes, but most of all he loved watching his kids and grandchildren play ball and spending time with his family.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, November 27, 2020 at Royal Oak Cemetery, 7217 National Road, Brookville with Reverend Joel Voss presiding. Arrangements are entrusted to Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Harland to the James Cancer & Research Institute (www.cancer.osu.edu). Due to COVID-19 there will be a private family service at 10 a.m. Friday, November 27 that you may watch online.

To leave a message or share a memory with Harland's family, or to watch his service, please visit www.kindredfuneralhome.com. Harland's family is planning a celebration of life in his memory for the spring.