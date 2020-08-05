Harold Bone

Harold Lee Bone, 84, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 6:43 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

He was born June 3, 1936 in Wabash, Indiana, to Thomas M. and Sarah M. (Bidwell) Bone.

Harold married Juanita M. Smedley on October 24, 1953 in Noblesville, Indiana; she died December 31, 2003.

He owned Bone Moving and Storage in Wabash many years and retired from R&L Trucking in Wilmington, Ohio after several years.

Harold was an avid bowler, enjoyed cooking, and was known as the "Snickerdoodle Man." He also enjoyed hanging out at Modoc's and was a very social person.

He is survived by four children, Tammy (Thom) Gidley of Denver, Indiana, Harold "Marty" (Cynthia) Bone of Fontana, California, Brenda K. Powell of Westfield, Indiana, and Tim Bone of Chicago, Illinois; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; five brothers; and five sisters.

Graveside services and burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, at Clinton County Memory Gardens, 1628 Center Road, Wilmington, Ohio 45177. Arrangements are by Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Ave., Wabash.

The memorial guest book for Harold may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.