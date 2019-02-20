A funeral service, celebrating the life of Harold "Kevin" Haines, 75, of Newark, was held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, with Pastor Matt Van Winkle officiating. Burial followed in Wilson Cemetery, with military honors observed by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.

Kevin was born on September 4, 1943 in New York City, N.Y. to the late Robert and Mary (Snow) Haines. He passed away on February 15, 2019 at Arlington Care Center in Newark.

Kevin proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Prior to retirement, he was an equipment specialist with the Newark Air Force base for many years.

He was a member of the Newark Moose Lodge. He enjoyed cooking, photography, traveling and spending time with his loving family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Janet (Sampson) Haines; son, Harold "Greg" (Diana) Haines; brother, Steven (Shirley) Haines; grandchildren, Alan, Kristin and Katie; great grandchildren, Rylee, Brady, Brantley, Gabbi, Alan and James; and nephew, Matthew Haines.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Tod Haines.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Kevin to the .

