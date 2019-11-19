Harold Lewis Henry, 87, of the community of Allensburg, passed away early Saturday morning, November 16, 2019 at the Bethesda North Hospital in Montgomery.

He was born June 18, 1932 in Blanchester, the son of the late Lewis James and Grace Gertrude (Brown) Henry.

He was a truck driver his entire working life, and loved to tell many vividly detailed stories of his travels during his years over the road. He truly enjoyed driving.

He was an extremely intelligent person, and never lost being sharp-minded. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan, liked to fish, and had a sweet tooth for candy and chocolate, which he often shared with his great-grandchildren. He will be missed very much!

Harold is survived by three children, Sharon Thompson of Bainbridge, Robert Henry of New Vienna and Luann Henry of Lynchburg; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Christine (Richardson) Henry, on November 14, 2018.

The Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg is serving the family. For more information please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.