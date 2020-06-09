Harold Lovedahl
Harold Lovedahl, 80, passed away peacefully in his home in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

Harold was the son of the late Jiles Larson Lovedahl and Virginia Elizabeth (Burnette) Lovedahl.

Surviving him are his wife, Barb Lovedahl; two daughters, Crystal Kline and Jenny Bright-Stonecipher. Also, one son, Jiles Gregory Lovedahl; two grandchildren, Joshua Kline and Lindsay Nichelle Kline; and one granddaughter, Lola Valentina Mares, and one son-in-law, William Stonecipher.

He loved his dog Roxy, who was by his side when he passed.

Most of all, Harold loved life and was all about family. He loved being a father and making life fun and adventurous for his loved ones.

He retired from Frog Switch Manufacturing Steel Company and spent 39 years in the steel industry.

He was a Master Free Mason for life at his 25-year mark, and served First Force Recon (very first one) under Major Bruce F. Meyer in the Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton. Later, he served in the Naval Reserve.

He was an avid historical lover and NRA supporter, in addition to being a father of two book authors.

He spent his life being a great role model, assuring that his descendants learned heritage and ancestral ties to the founding of the Declaration of the Independence. He loved being a stepfather to Matt and Michelle, Barb's children. He also enjoyed being" pap pap" to their kids, his step-grandchildren, Grady and Ashley.

Memorial services will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, Ohio.

The family requests donations to Semper Fi Fund.org, 825 College Blvd., Suite 102, PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057 in Harold's memory.

To leave an online condolence visit www.edgingtonfh@frontier.com .



Published in News Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home
97 W Locust St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2146
