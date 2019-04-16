Harold Uible, 93, passed away following a brief illness on April 10, 2019 in Sun City, Arizona.

His beloved and devoted wife of 63 years, Jean Ballantyne, predeceased him in 2011.

Mr. Uible was born October 27, 1925 in Hillsboro, the son of Cecil and Gladys Hiestand Uible. A graduate of Case Western Reserve Law School, he became managing owner of the toy factory his father founded in New Vienna, Wells Manufacturing, and was an attorney until the age of 88.

A life of service was exhibited through his profound interest in vital communities and improving quality of life in Clinton County. The most visible ways that he was passionately involved: New Vienna City Solicitor, Clinton County Commissioner, East Clinton and Clinton County School Boards, and the Clinton Memorial Hospital Board of Directors. Uible preferred to work behind the scenes which he and his wife did often through lives of quiet, faithful service.

Active in the New Vienna United Methodist Church and the Clinton County Republican Party for many years, he had a deeply passionate interest in democracy and encouraging free enterprise.

Harold was an insatiable reader until his death and frequented libraries everywhere he traveled, regularly visiting his local public libraries in Ohio and later in Arizona in retirement. Because he believed so strongly in the power of the written word, he was honored to play a role in the inception of the New Vienna branch library and the construction of the branch's current home.

Harold's hobbies were a sizeable vegetable garden (that he enjoyed sharing) and world-wide travel. These journeys took Harold and Jean to all 50 states multiple times and more than 100 countries on six continents.

Physically active until his death and known for riding a bicycle throughout his life, he participated in RAGBRAI, a group bicycle ride across Iowa, a bike ride across the Netherlands (Holland), and later a coast-to-coast ride for Senior Adults from San Diego to Savannah.

Surviving are five children: Catherine U. Morgan of Glendale, Ariz.; Roberta Uible-King Walgren (John) of Sun City, Ariz.; Serena Uible of Sun City West, Ariz.; John (Julie) Uible of Newark, Ohio; and Mary Virginia (Rev. Dr. Don) Crowson of Dublin, Ga.; grandchildren: Wendy Morgan (Ken) Counts, Virginia Crowson, Kate Uible, Christian Crowson and Andrew Uible; and great-grandsons: Kenneth and Blaze Counts.

He was predeceased by his brother-in-law and sister, Bill and Mary (Uible) Horton, along with sons-in-law, Sid King and Gerry Morgan.

A celebration of life will be held at New Vienna United Methodist Church on Saturday, May 25. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. and worship at 2 p.m.

The family kindly requests all memorials be sent to these non-profit organizations to continue Harold's legacy of better communities: New Vienna Branch Library, 114 W. Main St., New Vienna, OH 45159; or New Vienna United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 99, New Vienna, OH 45159.