Harold Winnale Jr.

Service Information
Lindloff- Zimmerman Funeral Home
67 W. Dayton St.
West Alexandria, OH
45381
(937)-839-4507
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lindloff- Zimmerman Funeral Home
67 W. Dayton St.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Lindloff- Zimmerman Funeral Home
67 W. Dayton St.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
Obituary
Harold D. Winnale, Jr., 76, of Wilmington, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at .

He was born June 9, 1943 in Cambridge Springs, Pa. to the late Harold D. Sr. and Margaret (Bundy) Winnale.

Harold was a self-taught draftsman, industrial electrician, self-employed tree-cutter, and was retired from the Air National Guard as a SMSgt with 21 years of service.

He was an avid coin collector, liked many types of sports, and most importantly was a believer in the Lord Jesus Christ.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Juanita E. Right Winnale.

He is survived by his daughters, Starre (Jerry) Davis and Heather Rodeffer; son, Harold (Shelley) D. Winnale III; stepchildren, Connie Stearns, Candace (Gene) Doubet, Chey Izor, Colleen (Jeff) Pifer, Kermit (Carol) Stearns, and Carmal (Barth Elzey) Stearns; grandchildren, Daniel and Isaac (Jenna) Musgrave, Jordan and Gabrielle Crouse, Jedidiah and Zane Rodeffer, Harold D. Winnale IV and Deron Winnale; great-grandchildren Jolee and Heaven Musgrave and Leo Musgrave; brothers, Jimmy Winnale, Norman (Ruth) Winnale, and George Winnale; sisters, Sylvia Simchek and Mary Winnale; good friend, Paulette Scott; and numerous nieces.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 31 from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, 67 W. Dayton St., West Alexandria, Ohio. Internment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in West Alexandria.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Eaton First Church of the Nazarene, 400 Lexington Ave, Eaton, OH 45320. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindloffzimmerman.com.
Published in News Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
