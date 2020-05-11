Harry James "Jim" Mason
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry James "Jim" Mason, 76, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the UC Medical Center in Cincinnati. He was born October 31, 1943 in Columbus, Ohio, son of the late Harry Mason and Arietta Edge Mason. He was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and St. Vincent DePaul Society. A U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard veteran, Jim was a member of Wilmington American Legion Post #49 where he had been a member of the Honor Guard, and he was formerly a volunteer with Habitat For Humanity. He had retired from General Motors after 37 years of service. After his retirement, one of the things he enjoyed was being a cab driver for the Wilmington Transit Authority. Surviving are his wife, Julianne Mason, whom he married April 2, 1966; daughter, Kerry (Bharat) Dhakal; two sons, Tony (Sherry) Mason and Todd (Lauren) Mason; grandson, Trenton Mason; granddaughter, Haeli Mason; two sisters, Sue Creagan and Joy Iannarino; brother-in-law, Terry (Cheryl) Kerr; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a sister, Dixie Deluca. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 73 N. Mulberry St. Wilmington, Wednesday, May 13, with Rev. Michael Holloran officiating. Interment will follow in the Sugar Grove Cemetery, where the Wilmington American Legion Post #49 Honor Guard will provide the same military honors that Jim had participated in for many years. The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, has the honor of serving the family. If desired, contributions in Jim's memory may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or St. Columbkille Catholic Church. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home
97 W Locust St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2146
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 11, 2020
We have many great memories of Jim from our childhood years on Peggy Ln. I remember going over to watch movies at your house. He was always lots of fun. Many prayers for your family. So sorry for your loss.
Jennifer McCray
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved