Harry James "Jim" Mason, 76, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the UC Medical Center in Cincinnati. He was born October 31, 1943 in Columbus, Ohio, son of the late Harry Mason and Arietta Edge Mason. He was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and St. Vincent DePaul Society. A U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard veteran, Jim was a member of Wilmington American Legion Post #49 where he had been a member of the Honor Guard, and he was formerly a volunteer with Habitat For Humanity. He had retired from General Motors after 37 years of service. After his retirement, one of the things he enjoyed was being a cab driver for the Wilmington Transit Authority. Surviving are his wife, Julianne Mason, whom he married April 2, 1966; daughter, Kerry (Bharat) Dhakal; two sons, Tony (Sherry) Mason and Todd (Lauren) Mason; grandson, Trenton Mason; granddaughter, Haeli Mason; two sisters, Sue Creagan and Joy Iannarino; brother-in-law, Terry (Cheryl) Kerr; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a sister, Dixie Deluca. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 73 N. Mulberry St. Wilmington, Wednesday, May 13, with Rev. Michael Holloran officiating. Interment will follow in the Sugar Grove Cemetery, where the Wilmington American Legion Post #49 Honor Guard will provide the same military honors that Jim had participated in for many years. The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, has the honor of serving the family. If desired, contributions in Jim's memory may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or St. Columbkille Catholic Church. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020.