Harry Delbert Runyon of Enon, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at the age of 91.

He was born September 2, 1927 in Hillsboro, the son of Delbert "Pete" Runyon and Luella Mae (Carter) Runyon. He was a graduate of Hillsboro High School class of 1945.

Harry was drafted into the Army in 1945, became a weather observer, served as a Sergeant, and was discharged from the Air Force in 1947. He earned the American Theatre Ribbon and Victory Medal WWII.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Lodge 397 and Free Mason Lodge 421.

Harry was an avid sportsman including fishing, hunting, baseball, football, bowling, and basketball. He was well-known for his professionalism, compassionate heart, great intellect and sense of humor, always there for family and friends. He is well-loved and will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Mamie (Irwin) Runyon; infant son, James Dean; parents; and brother, James Eldon.

Harry is survived by his daughters, Joyce Ferriman of London, Ohio and Jennifer Jernee (Jetty Burkhead) of Camden, Ohio; grandchildren, Eric (Kristine), Stacey (Gary Guisinger), Dakota (Taylor) and Jacob Ferriman; great-grandchildren, Teagan, Aiden, Logan, Myron, Owen, Gavin and Gryffon Ferriman and Ethan, Emily, Erin, Ella and Erica Guisinger; his best friend, Jimmy Jackson of Enon, Ohio; friends, Dick and Irene Ferriman; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, June 28 from noon-1 p.m. at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main St., Fairborn, Ohio. Funeral services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Eric David Ferriman officiating.

Burial with military honors will follow at Enon Cemetery.