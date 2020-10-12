1/1
Harry W. Hall
Harry W. Hall, 95, of Clarksville passed away peacefully Thursday, October 8, 2020 after a short stay at Ohio Living Cape May.

His wife, Ollie Mae Friend Hall, preceded him in death on March 16, 2018. They were married February 9, 1948.

Mr. Hall was born October 18, 1924 in Blandsville, West Virginia, son of the late Martin L. and Sarah Rebecca Rodgers Hall.

Mr. Hall enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and proudly served with the First Marine Division during World War II. He obtained special proficiency for merit as an automatic rifleman and guard. He went on to fight in the Battle of Okinawa, where he was wounded.

For his military service, Mr. Hall received the Good Conduct Medal, the Presidential Unit Citation, and the Purple Heart.

After his military service, Mr. Hall went to work for the Ford Motor Co. in Sharonville. He retired from there after working 31 years as a pipefitter.

After retirement, he enjoyed going to auctions and looking for Hall China and Fenton Glassware. He was also an antique dealer in Waynesville for several years.

He attended Beech Grove Free Will Baptist Church and loved working in his yard.

Mr. Hall is survived by a son, Wade (Darlene) Hall of Clarksville, Ohio; four daughters, Marilyn (Kenny) Williamson of Clarksville, Ohio, Diana Slettum of Columbus, Ohio, Susie (Bill) Watson of Clarksville, Ohio, and Barbie (Ray) Houser of Mt. Orab, Ohio; five grandchildren, Tracy (Shawn) Hughes, Ryan (Connie) Williamson, Kelly Slettum, Jennifer Agee, and Justin Houser; and nine great-grandchildren, Alexandria Hughes, Aaron Hughes, Alaina Bayless, Madisyn Bayless, Gavin Grice, Evan Williamson, Ava Williamson, Haley Williamson, and Gavin Williamson. The family would also like to acknowledge family friend, Debbie Hollingsworth, for the care and support provided over the years.

In addition to his wife and parents, a son-in-law, Gary Slettum, three brothers, Martin Hall, Bill Hall, and Louis Hall, and two sisters, Jane Townsend and Martha Hall, preceded Mr. Hall in death.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington, Ohio. Those attending are reminded to wear facemasks and be mindful of social distancing guidelines.

A funeral service with Pastor Lester Jones officiating will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Burial will follow in Clinton County Memory Gardens with full military honors.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.



Published in News Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
